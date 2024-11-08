Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.84 and last traded at $44.84, with a volume of 168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.27.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNQI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the second quarter worth $1,568,000. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 36,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

