Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Stock Price Up 4.7% – What’s Next?

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.88. Approximately 1,503 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.25.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

