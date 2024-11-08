International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11, Zacks reports. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter.

International General Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIC traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.10. 299,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,035. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.21. International General Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

International General Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is 3.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International General Insurance from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

