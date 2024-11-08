International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.46), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:IFF traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.71. 1,498,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.40 and a 200 day moving average of $98.04. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $106.77.
International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.35%.
International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.
