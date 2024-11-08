Insider Selling: Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Sells $347,060.00 in Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $347,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,403.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BPOP traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $94.85. The company had a trading volume of 171,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,233. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $105.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.95 and a 200-day moving average of $93.59.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.17). Popular had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Popular’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Popular from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Popular from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Popular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,218,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,781,000 after buying an additional 113,838 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,054,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,769,000 after acquiring an additional 71,782 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Popular by 23.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 859,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,129,000 after purchasing an additional 164,270 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Popular by 52.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 835,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,867,000 after purchasing an additional 286,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 2.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 713,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

