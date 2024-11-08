Insider Selling: Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.22. 65,252,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,988,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,186,478,000 after buying an additional 3,310,528 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Intel by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,822,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,410,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,550 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $967,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Intel by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,759,811,000 after buying an additional 2,457,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. New Street Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

