Insider Selling: Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) SVP Kelly Huller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $405,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Globus Medical Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,765. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $84.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 273.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $625.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.69 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 37.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $429,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 100,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 65.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GMED shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

