Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total transaction of $52,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,837.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Mutch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.69, for a total transaction of $113,690.00.

Agilysys Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AGYS stock traded up $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $117.25. The stock had a trading volume of 198,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.59. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.85. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $73.52 and a one year high of $125.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 37.54%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 4.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 675,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AGYS shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Articles

