Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total transaction of $52,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,837.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
John Mutch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 29th, John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.69, for a total transaction of $113,690.00.
Agilysys Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of AGYS stock traded up $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $117.25. The stock had a trading volume of 198,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.59. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.85. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $73.52 and a one year high of $125.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 4.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 675,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on AGYS shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.80.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.
