Insider Buying: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Insider Buys 45,000 Shares of Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGBGet Free Report) insider Jumana Capital Investments Llc acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 814,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,861.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jumana Capital Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 5th, Jumana Capital Investments Llc acquired 250 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497.50.
  • On Tuesday, October 15th, Jumana Capital Investments Llc purchased 893 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991.87.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance

Shares of RRGB stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.71. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGBGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $274.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.64 million. Analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RRGB. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 482.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 634,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 526,016 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at about $2,777,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 188.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 368,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 240,954 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth about $1,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

