Insider Buying: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Insider Buys 45,000 Shares of Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) insider Jumana Capital Investments Llc acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 814,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,861.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jumana Capital Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

On Tuesday, November 5th, Jumana Capital Investments Llc acquired 250 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497.50.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Jumana Capital Investments Llc purchased 893 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991.87.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance

Shares of RRGB stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.71. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $274.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.64 million. Analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RRGB. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on RRGB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 482.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 634,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 526,016 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at about $2,777,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 188.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 368,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 240,954 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth about $1,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.