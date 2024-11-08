Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INZY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 117,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,265. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a current ratio of 9.84. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

