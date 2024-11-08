Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.350-10.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $10.35-$10.65 EPS.

NYSE:INGR opened at $150.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.87 and a 200-day moving average of $125.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $100.01 and a 52 week high of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $721,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,105.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $49,558.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,159 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,399.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $721,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,105.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,056 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,736. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INGR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

