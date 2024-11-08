Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Trading Down 8.9% – Here’s Why

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.70. 5,275,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 1,704,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INFA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Informatica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.43, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Informatica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $268,295.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 142,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,875.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $227,486.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 393,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,037.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $268,295.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 142,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,875.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 11.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Informatica by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Informatica by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Informatica during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 42.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

