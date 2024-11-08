IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Shares Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $157.92 and last traded at $157.92. Approximately 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.00.
IMCD Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.52 and its 200-day moving average is $155.09.
About IMCD
IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides adhesives, core materials, filler reinforcements, flame retardants, masterbatch, modifiers, operating materials, pigments, plasticizers, processing aids, PUR raw materials, rubber elastomers, solvents, stabilizers, thermoplastic elastomers, thermoplastics, thermoplastics, and other additives.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IMCD
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for IMCD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMCD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.