Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW opened at $272.87 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.66 and a twelve month high of $277.58. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.80.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.