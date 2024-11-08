IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IDA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.83.

IDACORP Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IDA traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.87. 104,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,464. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $113.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $528.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.39 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter worth about $86,962,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,103,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 576,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after purchasing an additional 135,793 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter valued at $8,032,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 120.5% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 138,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,893,000 after buying an additional 75,846 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

