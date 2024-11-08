Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 15 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hudson Value Partners LLC cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 38.6% during the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 29.4% in the third quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $797.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $901.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $867.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $561.65 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,008.41.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

