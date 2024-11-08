HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $700.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $610.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (down previously from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.96.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS traded up $11.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $656.56. 946,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,695. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,199.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7,506.16 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $597,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,695,632.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,009,441.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total value of $597,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,695,632.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,673 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 19.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.