Howden Joinery Group’s (HWDN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 975 ($12.69) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.56) to GBX 1,090 ($14.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 923.33 ($12.02).

Shares of LON HWDN traded down GBX 10.92 ($0.14) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 827.58 ($10.77). The company had a trading volume of 2,261,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 909.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 904.46. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of GBX 637.60 ($8.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 982.50 ($12.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,799.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

