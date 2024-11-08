Howden Joinery Group’s (HWDN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 975 ($12.69) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.56) to GBX 1,090 ($14.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 923.33 ($12.02).
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWDN
Howden Joinery Group Price Performance
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Howden Joinery Group
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.