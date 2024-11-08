Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.360-1.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $141.1 billion-$141.1 billion.

Shares of Honda Motor stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.10.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

