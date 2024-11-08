Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $459.00 at Truist Financial

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $455.00 to $459.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.04.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.6 %

Home Depot stock traded up $6.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $405.74. 2,625,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,366,335. The company has a market cap of $403.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $393.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.10. Home Depot has a one year low of $286.79 and a one year high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 733.61%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

