Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HOLX. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $79.29 on Tuesday. Hologic has a 12 month low of $66.93 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 29,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 30,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 10.5% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 45,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

