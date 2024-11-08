Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Holley had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Holley updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Holley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLLY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.64. 1,565,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,903. The company has a market cap of $316.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.45. Holley has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38.

Get Holley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLLY shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Holley from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Holley in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Holley in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.54.

Holley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.