Hollencrest Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,314 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 269.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.91. 28,054,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,312,891. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $57.35. The company has a market cap of $127.45 billion, a PE ratio of 285.40 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 612,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,507,061.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $200,799.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,313.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $604,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 612,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,507,061.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,482,878 shares of company stock worth $1,044,202,496. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

