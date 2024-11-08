Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 4,268 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.10% of SSR Mining worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $3,289,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 668,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 621,200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,636,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after buying an additional 1,118,417 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 264,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 186,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 883,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 179,601 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on SSR Mining from $6.30 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SSRM stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. 1,605,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,490,047. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $12.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.72.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $257.36 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 44.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About SSR Mining

(Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.