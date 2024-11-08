Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 2,996 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,785,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,848,000 after buying an additional 720,444 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,971,000 after acquiring an additional 133,723 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,372,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,909,000 after purchasing an additional 54,475 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 970,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,722,000 after buying an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $96,472,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.05. 97,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,779. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $95.98 and a 12 month high of $139.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.94 and a 200 day moving average of $126.13.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.