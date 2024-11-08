Hollencrest Capital Management Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 40 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $37.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4,958.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,483. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,199.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,914.68. The company has a market capitalization of $164.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,998.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5,060.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,590.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,749.83.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

