Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 4,868 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.28% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $13,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,295,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,579,000 after purchasing an additional 362,573 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,710,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,466,000 after purchasing an additional 148,378 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,330,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 263,194 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,283,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,865,000 after purchasing an additional 95,988 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,562,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,950,000 after buying an additional 693,988 shares during the period.

Shares of PSLV traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,227,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,225. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

