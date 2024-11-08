Hollencrest Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,754 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 684.6% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.71. 549,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.75. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

