Hollencrest Capital Management Boosts Stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.27% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 443,575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CMDY traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,805. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $52.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.21.

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

