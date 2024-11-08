Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $331,050.00 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $331,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,487.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 0.9 %
HIMS traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,261,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,640,148. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 1.06.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HIMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.
Get Our Latest Report on Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hims & Hers Health
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.