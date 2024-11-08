Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $331,050.00 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $331,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,487.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 0.9 %

HIMS traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,261,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,640,148. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

HIMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

