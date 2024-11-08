Heronetta Management L.P. Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Heronetta Management L.P. lifted its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises approximately 4.2% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRP. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TRP opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $50.22.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.822 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.80%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

