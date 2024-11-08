Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Allstate makes up 1.3% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,051,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at $476,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 50,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 38,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 50,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.31.

Allstate Stock Up 1.9 %

Allstate stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.22. 32,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,142. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $128.33 and a twelve month high of $198.79. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.89 and a 200-day moving average of $175.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,968.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at $877,968.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

