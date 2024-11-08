Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.740-4.820 EPS.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.43. 1,949,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average of $69.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Baird R W upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

