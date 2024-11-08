Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Helios Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.63. The company had a trading volume of 254,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,877. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 0.84. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $57.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

