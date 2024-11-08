Heather A. Planishek Sells 20,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $999,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 562,006 shares in the company, valued at $28,077,819.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $55.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $125.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.35 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $56.47.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

