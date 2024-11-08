Head to Head Survey: TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) vs. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT)

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TaskUs and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 1 4 2 0 2.14 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 0.00

TaskUs presently has a consensus price target of $15.86, suggesting a potential upside of 1.98%. Given TaskUs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TaskUs is more favorable than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

TaskUs has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TaskUs and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs 5.44% 16.93% 8.64% Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TaskUs and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $924.36 million 1.49 $45.69 million $0.55 28.27 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $23.00 million 0.13 $290,000.00 N/A N/A

TaskUs has higher revenue and earnings than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.6% of TaskUs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of TaskUs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TaskUs beats Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also provides trust and safety solutions, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated visual, text, and audio content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content, as well as risk management, compliance, identity management, and fraud services; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, context relevance, and transcription services for training and tuning machine learning algorithms that enables to develop AI systems. It serves clients in various industry segments comprising e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, technology, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

