HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.88% from the company’s previous close.

HCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of HCI Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HCI Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

HCI Group Stock Up 0.8 %

HCI Group stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.39. 97,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,158. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.12. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $206.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.67 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 44.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HCI Group will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in HCI Group in the first quarter worth $939,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 271.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 22,489 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 35,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the first quarter worth about $1,732,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

