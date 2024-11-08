HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.25 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Lumos Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.34. 5,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,779. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lumos Pharma stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) by 2,380.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714,500 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 9.17% of Lumos Pharma worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

