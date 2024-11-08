HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Stock Price

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 410.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rallybio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLYB

Rallybio Stock Down 1.0 %

RLYB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. 71,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,326. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -1.67. Rallybio has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.46.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rallybio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rallybio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rallybio during the first quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Rallybio during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rallybio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.