Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMSNF. Citigroup raised Hammerson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised Hammerson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.
