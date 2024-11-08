Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Issues Earnings Results

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.
Hamilton Lane Stock Performance
Hamilton Lane stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.42. 461,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,001. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.67. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $196.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.06%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HLNE
About Hamilton Lane
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hamilton Lane
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.