Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2024

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Hamilton Lane stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.42. 461,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,001. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.67. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $196.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $140.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HLNE

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.