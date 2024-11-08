Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Issues Earnings Results

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Hamilton Lane stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.42. 461,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,001. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.67. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $196.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $140.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

