Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.05. 5,757,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,029,136. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 742,334 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,253,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Halliburton by 171.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,852 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

