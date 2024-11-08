Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ GIFI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 80,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,441. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $109.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.48. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $7.93.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%.
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.
