Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ GIFI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 80,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,441. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $109.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.48. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIFI. Robotti Robert bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 22,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 24,699 shares during the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

