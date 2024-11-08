Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $191.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GLDD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.38. 465,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,344. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $831.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lasse Petterson sold 53,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $487,165.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 987,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,087.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,990 shares of company stock worth $1,174,747. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial lifted their target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Stories

