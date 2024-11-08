Graypoint LLC Increases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.4% during the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.9% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $523,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,099,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $523,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,099,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $1,145,639.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,736.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,999 shares of company stock worth $16,580,166 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $252.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.61 and its 200 day moving average is $222.27. The company has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

