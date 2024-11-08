Graypoint LLC Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 83.3% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total value of $156,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,262.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,730. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total transaction of $156,920.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,262.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,929. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADSK

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $305.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.03. The stock has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $306.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.