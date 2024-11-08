Granite Group Advisors LLC Purchases 3,683 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Granite Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.5% of Granite Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Granite Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 43.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.16.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.23. 917,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,994,903. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.85 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,875.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,146 shares of company stock worth $2,709,186. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

