Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $3.39 on Thursday, hitting $163.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,502. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $118.48 and a one year high of $164.93.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.69 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $211,845.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,249.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

