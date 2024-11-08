Graham (NYSE:GHC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $855.60 and last traded at $855.60, with a volume of 3545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $844.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Graham Stock Performance

Graham Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $798.22 and its 200-day moving average is $759.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Graham by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graham during the first quarter valued at $5,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the first quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,219,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

