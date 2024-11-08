GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -2.470–2.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $790.0 million-$810.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $864.7 million. GoPro also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to -0.130–0.090 EPS.

GoPro Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GPRO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.45. 2,246,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,238. GoPro has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.56.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

